Best of the Boat outdoor dining: Aurum Food & Wine

Aurum, located at 811 Yampa St., offers “A new element in dining,” all in a fun, energetic atmosphere emphasizing food and service.

And its outdoor dining can’t be beat, with a fire-lined deck overlooking the Yampa River, where you can enjoy fine-dining to more casual fare (favorites include its crab cakes and chanterelle mushroom fondue).

A “local’s hour” menu augments all this, complete with Colorado liquors and beers and a specialty drink list.

“Our obsession is the guest experience,” owner Phil Armstrong said. “It’s not just the food or service, but the people who come through our doors.”

Best Outdoor Dining

• Winner: Aurum Food & Wine

• Runners-up: Creekside Café and E3 Chophouse