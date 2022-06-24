Best of the Boat nominations now open
Best of the Boat is back! Nominations for the 12th annual competition that celebrates the best of Routt County opened Friday, June 24, and will run through July 13 at BestOfTheBoat.com.
Nominations will then be sorted and reviewed before voting opens on July 29 and will conclude on Aug. 21. Winners will be announced in the Best of the Boat magazine publication, slated to hit stands in November.
With so many new businesses in town, new business owners should nominate themselves to ensure they are on the list.
There are more than 135 categories this year, with a few combined, others being taken away and some being added, as is typical. New categories include Best Wine List, Best River Sport, Best Outdoor Mural, and Best Shop Pet. Best Photographer and Best Nail Salon are back as well.
