Best of the Boat mullet: Will Cheesebro

For longtime Steamboat resident Will Cheesebro, a haircut is much more than something he has to do every few weeks.

It was just over eight years ago when Cheesebro, who works for Gerber Berend Design Build, decided that the mullet was the right look for him.

He grew it hoping to take on the look of Kenny Powers, a fictional, world-famous baseball player in HBO’s “Eastbound & Down.” But after the Halloween party was over, Cheesebro elected to keep the mullet — something he has now come to be recognized for.

“You have to let it grow into the haircut it wants to be,” Cheesebro said. “I think about cutting it all the time. I don’t think my friends would be shocked if I did — I just don’t know if they would recognize me.”

Best Mullet

• Winner: Will Cheesebro

• Runner-up: Jesse Kurk and Luke Kimmes