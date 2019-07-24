Best of the Boat mountain bike trail: Flash of Gold

With its middle and upper stretches finished, offering access to upper Buff Pass, one of town’s newest pathways rode away as town’s Best Mountain Bike Trail.

Threading through an ocean of orange and reds come fall, Flash of Gold boasts a gentle gradient, meandering switchbacks and flowy track through one of the largest aspen groves in the county.

“It’s a great addition to the trail system on Buff Pass and helps reduce bike conflicts with motorists,” U.S Forest Service recreation specialist Kent Foster said.

Built with proceeds from town’s accommodations tax, the 11.3-mile trail includes a recently completed 6-mile upper section ending near the summit of Buffalo Pass, adding to the popular 5.3-mile lower section leading up from the top of Spring Creek to the start of the BTR trail.

Combined, they comprise one of the most heralded additions to local riding in years.

Best Mountain Bike Trail

• Winner: Flash of Gold

• Runners-up: Morning Gloria and NPR