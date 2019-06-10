Best of the Boat Mexican food: Fiesta Jalisco
Fiesta Jalisco credits its success to original, made-from-scratch family recipes, great service and a great atmosphere.
“People like good service and reasonable prices,” owner Mario Rodriguez said.
Fiesta’s authentic Mexican atmosphere includes hand-carved booths and colorful Mexican tile work, paintings, sculptures and music.
“It all makes you feel like a little bit of Mexico,” Rodriguez said.
Best Mexican Food
• Winner: Fiesta Jalisco
• Runners-up: Taco Cabo and Salt & Lime
Best of the Boat