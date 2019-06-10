 Best of the Boat Mexican food: Fiesta Jalisco | SteamboatToday.com

Best of the Boat Mexican food: Fiesta Jalisco

News | June 10, 2019

Fiesta Jalisco again wins Best Mexican Food. (Photo by Scott Franz)

Fiesta Jalisco credits its success to original, made-from-scratch family recipes, great service and a great atmosphere.

Find complete 2018 Best of the Boat results here.

“People like good service and reasonable prices,” owner Mario Rodriguez said.

Fiesta’s authentic Mexican atmosphere includes hand-carved booths and colorful Mexican tile work, paintings, sculptures and music.

“It all makes you feel like a little bit of Mexico,” Rodriguez said.

Best Mexican Food

• Winner: Fiesta Jalisco

• Runners-up: Taco Cabo and Salt & Lime

