Best of the Boat massage therapist: Ali Boehm, Kneading Hands

Life as a massage therapist for Ali Boehm, owner of Kneading Hands, is more than a job — it's a lifestyle.

"I have a passion for helping people and getting them of out of pain," she said. "I see so many different personalities and conditions, no day is the same."

Boehm graduated form the Boulder College of Massage Therapy in 2008 and moved to Steamboat shortly afterward as an intern at the Center for Sports Medicine. Launching a private practice on Oak Street, she now has four treatment rooms and up to 15 therapists working for her offering massage, deep tissue, aromatherapy, raindrop technique, craniosacral, TMJ, Swedish, prenatal and more.

What sets Kneading Hands apart, she said, aligns with her vision to create a therapeutic-based practice where people are able to bounce treatment ideas off each other and follow an energetic approach to healing.

"We're authentic," she said. "And there's a genuine caring for every client we see. We each share a passion for helping people."

Best Massage Therapist

• Winner: Ali Boehm, Kneading Hands

• Runners-up: Erica Olson, Heartfire Massage and Caitlyn Pitre, Aspenwood Salon & Spa