Best of the Boat locally brewed beer: Butcherknife Brewing Co.’s Amputator

With 7.2 percent alcohol by volume and a gruesome name, Butcherknife’s Amputator sounds a little intimidating. Then you take a sip, and this IPA isn’t scary anymore.

“It has tangerine aroma notes and the bitterness is low compared to most IPAs,” brewer Nathan Johansing said. “This sets it apart from most heavy IPAS. And we use Colorado hops.”

Try it — or head brewer Grant McFarren’s new Sunshine Express IPA, which won gold at September’s 32nd annual Great American Beer Festival — for yourself at any number of bars around town or at Butcherknife’s taproom on Elk River Road.

Best Locally Brewed Beer

• Winner: Butcherknife Brewing Co., Amputator

• Runners-up: Storm Peak Brewing Co.’s Maestro and Mountain Tap Brewery’s Passionate Pedal