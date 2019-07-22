Best of the Boat liquor store: Central Park Liquor

Opened 33 years ago and winning coveted Best Liquor Store eight years running, Central Park Liquors offers 8,600 square feet of wine, beer and spirits, with something for everyone who walks through its doors.

“Our model is based on having the largest selection in the Rocky Mountain area,” said co-owner Greg Nealy, whose store carries 2,400 varieties of wine and more than 400 kinds of beer. “Our motto is to have everything people want all the time.”

One of the 20 largest liquor stores in the state with 33 employees, the business bases its success on a tremendous local following, which it rewards every year with its Thank You Steamboat Sale, held in December.

“It’s our way to say thanks to all our customers who shop here all year long,” Nealy said.

The company thanks the community in other ways, too, donating more than $30,000 to local charities each year.

“We couldn’t have gotten to where we are without the support of the community,” Nealy said. “We’re extremely lucky to be able to be involved with such a great community.”

Best Liquor Store

• Winner: Central Park Liquor

• Runners-up: Arctic Liquors and Ski Haus Liquors