Best of the Boat Italian food: Mambo Italiano

Located in the heart of downtown, Mambo Italiano is as Italian as it gets in the Rockies.

The restaurant uses fresh, local ingredients to stand out just like Italy does from the Mediterranean coastline.

“We take classic, Italian food and give it a modern twist,” owner Hannah Hopkins said. “We have a great team that puts their heart into everything we do. Everyone’s super passionate about what we serve.”

Best Italian Food

• Winner: Mambo Italiano

• Runners-up: Mazzola’s Italian Restaurant and Cuginos Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant