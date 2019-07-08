Best of the Boat interior designer: Michele McCarthy, Vertical Arts Architecture
Building relationships with her clients is what led Michele McCarthy to be voted this year’s Best Interior Designer — a category she’s either won or placed in every year since moving here in 2013.
“Everybody that I work with, in the end, we become friends,” said McCarthy, who ran her own design business in Florida for 15 years. “You become a team.”
McCarthy’s design portfolio goes well beyond pillows and curtains, as she helps homeowners and new businesses select cabinets, interior trim and “all the fixed finishes.”
Case in point: taking the interior design lead for the Deer Park Road Corp. office building in Wildhorse Meadows.
McCarthy knows that every design decision along the way helps lead to a finished space that clients love.
“There’s a lot of work that goes in to how things complement each other,” she said. “Working with great clients definitely helps.”
• Winner: Michele McCarthy of Vertical Arts Architecture
• Runners-up: Valerie Stafford of Rumor Design + reDesign and Michael Buccino of Steamboat Interiors
