Best of the Boat indoor music venue: Strings Music Festival

Don McLean, David Crosby, Graham Nash ring a bell? The award-winning Strings Music Festival is a nationally recognized venue and music festival offering classical and contemporary programming.

Housed in the 6.5-acre Strings Festival Park, the facility brings in everyone from classical superstars to jazz virtuosos and rock legends, last year seeing more than 25,000 people attend 60 concerts, 35 percent of which were free to the public.

"Steamboat is a special place, and it's amazing to have this type of music facility here," music director Michael Sachs said. "It's a true, world-class, year-round performing arts organization."

Best Indoor Music Venue

• Winner: Strings Music Festival

• Runners-up: Chief Theater and Old Town Pub & Restaurant