Best of the Boat horseback outfitter: Del’s Triangle 3 Ranch

For more than 50 years, Del’s Triangle 3 Ranch, located north of Clark just 30 minutes outside of town, has provided a unique experience for visitors and residents wanting to enjoy the outdoors by horseback, which is what the longtime local Heid family knows best.

Winter or summer, they offer horseback rides for the whole family, taking guests back to Steamboat’s roots.

“Once you leave the corrals, you don’t see a lot of civilization,” co-owner Becky Heid said. “It’s a great activity for anyone.”

Best Horseback Outfitter

• Winner: Del’s Triangle 3 Ranch

• Runners-up: Saddleback Ranch and Lucky 8 Ranch