Best of the Boat hamburger: Back Door Grill

For the best burger in the Boat, head to Back Door Grill at 825 Oak St.

Serving all-natural Colorado beef burgers for dine-in or to-go, the burger joint is the brainchild of Brandi and David Eliason, who bring years of expertise to every succulent bite.

Choose from such classics as the double bacon cheeseburger and Make Mine a Triple to the Mahalo with pineapple and Swiss cheese and Twilight Zone with cheddar, bacon, creamy Sriracha and peanut butter (yes, peanut butter).

Or cheeseburger on a glazed doughnut, anyone?

It boils down to a passion for fresh and a love of old-fashioned, all-natural beef — and genuine homespun goodness.

Best Hamburger

• Winner: Back Door Grill

• Runners-up: Big House Burgers and Rex’s American Grill & Bar