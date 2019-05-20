Best of the Boat guest ranch: The Home Ranch

Voted this year’s Best Guest Ranch, the Home Ranch Relais & Chateaux in Clark sits on nearly 5,000 acres of the upper Elk River Valley, surrounded by golden-tipped mountains in the fall, magical snow in the winter and lush green in the summer.

A staff of 60 caters to guests who either come for a working ranch vacation or to enjoy the mountain air, hiking and fishing on private river frontage.

Guests can ride horses all week, take sleigh rides and even learn how to round up and drive cattle with well-trained horses.

For accommodations, guests can stay at the original lodge or in one of eight rustic cabins while enjoying fresh, farm-to-table cuisine in its dining room or chuckwagon dinners outside.

Best Guest Ranch

• Winner: The Home Ranch

• Runners-up: Saddleback Ranch and Vista Verde Guest Ranch