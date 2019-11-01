Best of the Boat goes big at awards party Thursday at The Steamboat Grand

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Want to know who sports the town’s best mustache or margarita? Or how about where to find the best burger or cocktail?

Find out for yourself at the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Best of the Boat Awards Party extravaganza from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the The Steamboat Grand, where you can also sample food and drinks from Steamboat Springs’ best restaurants, bars and breweries and groove to the tunes of the town’s Best Band. The event will also release the 2019-20 Best of the Boat magazine, highlighting contest winners and more.

In all, contestants cast nearly 82,000 votes for 118 categories, including shopping, food, drinks, home and garden, business and community, professionals and “The Lighter Side.”

More importantly, the ninth running of the event lured a record 7,806 locals, second-home owners and visitors to this year’s polls to express their opinions about all things Steamboat — a 30% increase over voter turnout in 2018.

“We had a tremendous response from our readers this year,” said Steamboat Pilot & Today Publisher Logan Molen. “We tightened the voting rules this year to improve competition and still received more votes from more people, which shows that our readers know how to step up and support the businesses, organizations and people that make Steamboat so special.”

Following a three-week nomination period, voters had another three weeks in August to visit the contest site and let their voices be heard. When all was said and done, a top three were selected in each category.

Tickets for the Best of the Boat Awards Party are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased online at bestoftheboat.com/tickets.

