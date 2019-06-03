Best of the Boat furniture store: Annie’s Home Consignments

Annie Tisch has sold more than 130,000 items from Annie’s Home Consignment since she opened in Steamboat more than a decade ago, with furniture leading the charge.

She said she strives to know as much as possible about every piece in her store, which has helped propel it to our best-of podium countless times over.

When the owner knows the story of an item — say an armoire or antique desk — it’s easy, she said. But when its history is void, it’s a tad harder.

Finding out is one of the aspects of her job that she enjoys most.

And you’ll enjoy shopping there.

Best Furniture Store

• Winner: Annie’s Home Consignments

• Runners-up: Moxie Home Consign and Design and Into the West