 Best of the Boat floral shop: The Tall Tulip | SteamboatToday.com

Best of the Boat floral shop: The Tall Tulip

News | July 12, 2019

Kip and Amy Tirone at The Tall Tulip, this year’s Best Floral Shop. (Photo by Matt Stensland)

Kip and Amy Tirone, owners of The Tall Tulip in downtown Steamboat Springs, know flowers, and they credit their emporium’s success to offering the best service and selection for blooms in the ‘Boat.

“We’re continually searching for the highest-quality flowers from around the globe and bringing them to our friendly, blue shop on Ninth Street,” Amy Tirone said. “Thank you Steamboat for supporting our shop and bringing our flowers into your homes.”

Best Floral Shop

• Winner: The Tall Tulip

• Runners-up: City Market and Steamboat Floral & Gifts

