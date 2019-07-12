Best of the Boat floral shop: The Tall Tulip

Kip and Amy Tirone, owners of The Tall Tulip in downtown Steamboat Springs, know flowers, and they credit their emporium’s success to offering the best service and selection for blooms in the ‘Boat.

“We’re continually searching for the highest-quality flowers from around the globe and bringing them to our friendly, blue shop on Ninth Street,” Amy Tirone said. “Thank you Steamboat for supporting our shop and bringing our flowers into your homes.”

Best Floral Shop

• Winner: The Tall Tulip

• Runners-up: City Market and Steamboat Floral & Gifts