Best of the Boat dessert: Cafe Diva

Chef Kate Rench of Café Diva prides herself on a dessert menu studded with confections that evoke country home cooking — such that the sum of the parts is far greater than the whole.

Her Peach Streusel Cupcake is adorned with salted caramel, candied pecans, lemon cream gelato and creme anglais, all complementing fresh, wafer-thin-sliced Colorado peaches — perfect, she said, with a snifter of cognac or glass of sauterne.

Rench's dessert menus change with the seasons as well as her moods, from perfectly crusted creme brulee to homespun chocolate truffles.

"I like researching desserts made by other chefs and then improvising on the elements that intrigue me," she said. “l'll do a twist on them and then put them together."

Best Dessert

• Winner: Cafe Diva

• Runners-up: Ciao Gelato and Laundry