Best of the Boat cover art contest announced

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Attention local artists: Want to spice up your portfolio and win $250 in Chamber Bucks to boot?

Steamboat Pilot & Today is announcing a cover art contest for its 2019 Best of the Boat magazine cover. The winning entry, judged by a panel of design experts, including members of Steamboat Creates, will run as the cover of the 2019 Best of the Boat issue, with the artwork also printed on foam poster boards at the annual awards event.

“We’re looking for a great artist who loves Steamboat as much as we do to create their own artwork for our annual Best of the Boat issue,” says Steamboat Pilot & Today Advertising Director Julia Hebard. “The contest should draw some great entries that truly encapsulate everything Steamboat has to offer.”

Artists will need to leave some open space at the top of their design for the magazine flag and at the side for editorial mentions. Artists are also advised to avoid seasonal specificity; the cover will be displayed year-round, so designs encompassing multiple seasons are encouraged.

This competition is open to all mediums, from paint and multi-media to line art and graphic design. Final artwork should be submitted as a high resolution image — 300 dpi — for print quality.

The deadline for submissions, which need to be uploaded to steamboatpilot.com/bobcovercontest, is July 26. Artists are encouraged to also visit the website for further specifications.

