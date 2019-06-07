Best of the Boat community event: Steamboat Springs Free Summer Concerts

Keep on rockin’ in the free world. That’s the storyline behind the Steamboat Springs Free Summer Concert Series, which tallied Best Community Event this year.

Capping nearly two decades of bringing free concerts to town, this year’s headliners included Galactic, The Motet, Keller Williams and his PettyGrass tribute, soul-rockers JJ Grey & Mofro, five-time Grammy Award winner Stephen Marley, and an end-of-summer jam featuring Eric Tessmer and Kyle Hollingsworth of The String Cheese Incident.

“This year was one of the more exciting lineups that we’ve ever had, and they just keep getting better,” promoter John Waldman said. “Our acts are becoming really diverse, with strong followings across the country.”

All of the concerts are at the base of Howelsen Hill downtown, and feature a special Local’s Lounge viewing area and bar.

Best Community Event

• Winner: Steamboat Springs Free Summer Concert Series

• Runners-up: Winter Carnival and Halloween Stroll