Best of the Boat chiropractic office: Lifted Chiropractic

At Lifted Chiropractic, husband and wife doctors Londee and Joshua Zink focus on the body's ability to heal itself.

Opening in January 2018, the practice specializes in pediatric, pregnancy, athlete and family wellness. The Zinks came to Steamboat in August 2017, wanting to be in the mountains in a community-centered town where they could start a business and a family.

"We show people how they can achieve a state of health without pills or surgery, and how health resides within the body," Dr. Josh said.

Through their techniques to "improve spinal biomechanics and reduce nervous system interference," their impact is broad.

They were able to get rid of migraine headaches for a patient who had them every day for 20 years. Another young patient was able to get off medications prescribed for attention deficit disorder.

"We only treat the interference," Josh said. "We remove the interference — and health returns."

For Londee, it's all about "being able to show people the power of our own body, and how our bodies are made to heal."

Best Chiropractic Office

• Winner: Lifted Chiropractic

• Runners-up: Thrival Mode Family Chiropractic Health and Rinn Chiropractic Center Clinic