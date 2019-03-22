Best of the Boat burrito: Taco Cabo
March 22, 2019
Nothing puts fuel back in the tank like a burrito, and the Best of the Boat this year can be found at Taco Cabo, which edged out Azteca Taqueria by just two votes.
For more
Find complete 2018 Best of the Boat results here.
Located at the old Philips 66 Station at 1755 Lincoln Ave., Taco Cabo's Mexican fusion flavors include homemade street tacos, tamales, burritos and more, as well as signature hot sauces and green chili sauce. Also try their fresh-baked bread and fresh guacamole.
Best Burrito
• Winner: Taco Cabo
• Runners-up: Azteca Taqueria and Fiesta Jalisco
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.