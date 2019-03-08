Best of the Boat breakfast spot: Creekside Cafe & Grill

Under new ownership by longtime local restaurateur Rex Brice, Creekside Cafe & Grill has an uber-strong locals following, enough that it's won Best Breakfast Spot eight times running.

They pin their success on fresh, local ingredients, bottomless coffee and friendly service, with everything prepared onsite.

Ample portions also help; we dare you to finish the Wafflelaughagus.

Best Breakfast Spot

• Winner: Creekside Cafe & Grill

• Runners-up: Freshies Restaurant and Winona's Restaurant & Bakery