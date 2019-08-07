Best of the Boat bike shop: Steamboat Ski & Bike Kare

Located at 442 Lincoln Ave., with another storefront on the mountain, Steamboat Ski & Bike Kare has been voted town’s Best Bike Shop seven years in a row.

Bestsellers on the retail side include Trek and Giant, with the store also recently picking up Ibis and Intense.

With up to 20 employees cranking away in peak riding season, the store offers rentals (high-end demos, hybrid road bikes, mountain bikes, child bikes, tag-a-longs, trailers and more), retail and repairs, catering to locals as much as visitors.

In addition to sponsoring the Town Challenge series, Steamboat Stage Race and more, the store also hosts women’s clinics and rides as well as a bike repair clinic the second Tuesday of every month.

It also donates $1 from every rental to The Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund.

“Our staff is very passionate about riding,” adds Martin, who has served on the 2A Trails Committee since the program’s inception. “Steamboat’s a fantastic bike town.”

Best Bike Shop

• Winner: Steamboat Ski & Bike Kare

• Runners-up: Orange Peel Bicycle Service and Wheels Bike Shop