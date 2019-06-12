Best of the Boat bike mechanic: Chris Johns

Even post mortem, Chris Johns, the former owner of Wheels Bike Shop downtown who passed away last spring, continues to win the hearts of locals, winning this year’s Best Bike Mechanic accolades.

“It says a lot about him,” said new shop owner Hazen Kreis, who is carrying on the tradition of quick turnaround, friendly service and depth of experience.

Johns, a former BMX competitor and cross-country mountain bike racer, founded the shop more than two decades ago and quickly built a loyal customer base.

A longtime supporter of local bike events and riders, he always went the extra mile and credited his team of mechanics working alongside him, something Kreis is carrying forward.

“It’s great to be carrying on his tradition,” he said. “He had quite a loyal following.”

Best Bike Mechanic

• Winner: Chris Johns

• Runners-up: Brock Webster at Orange Peel Bicycle Service and Scott Tomaro at Steamboat Ski & Bike Kare