Best of the Boat BBQ: Double Z Bar & Bar BQ

Double Z Bar & Bar BQ won Best BBQ in this year’s Best of the Boat contest. (Photo by Scott Franz)

Credit the secret sauce, smoking and slow-basting for Double Z topping this year's Best BBQ category.

It also won Best Ribs for the eighth, finger-licking year. They've been doing it the same way for years, with no reason to change.

Best BBQ

• Winner: Double Z Bar & Bar BQ

• Runners-up: Moe's Original Bar B Que and Steamboat Smokehouse

