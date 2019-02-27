Best of the Boat BBQ: Double Z Bar & Bar BQ
February 27, 2019
Credit the secret sauce, smoking and slow-basting for Double Z topping this year's Best BBQ category.
It also won Best Ribs for the eighth, finger-licking year. They've been doing it the same way for years, with no reason to change.
Best BBQ
• Winner: Double Z Bar & Bar BQ
• Runners-up: Moe's Original Bar B Que and Steamboat Smokehouse
