Best of the Boat auto repair shop: Bob’s Downtown Conoco

Continuing a tradition of excellence that began more than 40 years ago, Bob’s Downtown Conoco, the last service station standing downtown, rolls away with top billing as this year’s Best Auto Repair Shop.

Owner Brian Olson credits his mechanics and staff as key to the shop’s success, keeping the same level of service from when he purchased it from 38-year owner Bob Logan in 2015.

“We’ve left it as is,” said Olson, whose shop offers everything from tire rotations and tunes to complete overhauls. “I bought it because of what it is, which is a great business with great service and a loyal following. The guys that work here are awesome.”

Best Auto Repair Shop

• Winner: Bob’s Downtown Conoco

• Runners-up: Doc’s Auto Clinic and Westside Automotive