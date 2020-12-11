Ben Berend joins Steamboat Sotheby’s as broker associate

Ben Berend



Steamboat Springs native Ben Berend has joined Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty as a broker associate.

Born and raised in downtown Steamboat, Berend spent his childhood at Howelsen Hill dreaming of becoming an Olympian. A member of the U.S. Ski Team for five years, he made 24 World Cup starts and competed in multiple World Championships. He represented the United States in the 2018 Winter Olympics as a member of the men’s Nordic combined team.

After realizing his Olympic dream, Berend attended the University of New Mexico, where he earned his bachelor of arts in media and journalism and raced for the university’s ski team, becoming a team captain and Div. I Academic All American.

Most recently, Berend was the marketing director for USA Nordic.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ben to Steamboat Sotheby’s and to the Boyd Team,” said Cam Boyd, owner/broker at Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty, in a news release. “With his family’s experience in the custom home industry and his lifelong love for the Yampa Valley, he will be a fantastic asset to our company, and we look forward to seeing his successful career in this business.”

Outside of work, Berend volunteers at the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and enjoys backcountry skiing, mountain biking and gravel riding.