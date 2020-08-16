Belligerent customer refuses to wear a mask: The Record for Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020

Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020

12:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about a disturbance in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive. A neighbor entered another unit after hearing a noise. The neighbors had a physical confrontation.

1:43 a.m. Police responded to a noise complaint in the 1000 block of Dream Island Plaza. People were in a backyard drinking and were asked to be quiet.

8:30 a.m. Police were called by about an ongoing problem with a bear getting into a neighbor’s trash in the 1000 block of Crawford Avenue. The caller reported garbage all over the driveway and backyard. Officers issued a citation.

9:51 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a burglary in the 25000 block of County Road 56.

10:26 a.m. Police responded to a call from a tenant about an unknown person throwing stuff in their dumpster in the 300 block of 6th Street. They yelled at the person, who ended up being the owner of the property.

11:44 a.m. Deputies were received a report of shots fired in the 29000 block of Buffalo Trail.

5:30 p.m. Police were called by the owner of an establishment in the 700 block of Yampa Street about a customer who had refused to wear a mask and was making threats. The customer was asked to leave and got belligerent. The customer then called back, was being rude and asked to speak to a manager.

7:52 p.m. Officers responded to a report about a disturbance at an establishment in the 400 block of Lincoln Ave. People were refusing to pay their bill and being aggressive.

7:59 p.m. Police received a call about an assault in the parking lot of a store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. The incident was related to road rage over a parking spot. Officers have not determined if there was a physical altercation and are still investigating the incident.

11:33 p.m. Police responded to a call about a group of women who had been left by a group of men in front of a business in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. The women had been invited to a house party by the men and were driven to a location by the men. There was no party, and the women wanted to leave, but the men didn’t know where they were going and dropped them off. Police stayed with the women until an Uber car arrived to take them back to where they were staying.

Total incidents: 69

Steamboat officers had 32 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.