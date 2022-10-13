Bella Vista invites community to benefit concert with ‘new-to-Steamboat’ band

Appalachian Road Show will headline a show at Bella Vista Estate on Oct. 28 that will benefit Steamboat Montessori.

Appalachian Road Show/Courtesy photo

Bluegrass band Appalachian Road Show is, as the name would suggest, taking the show on the road. On Oct. 28, the band will headline the BOOgrass Benefit Concert hosted at Bella Vista Estate in Steamboat, with all proceeds from the event going to Steamboat Montessori.

Guests are invited to dance, mingle and enjoy sweeping valley views under a heated tent on the estate’s property.

“It’s going to be a really powerful night,” said Abby Schissler, who has owned Bella Vista with her husband Eric for six years. “This band is so phenomenal; they’re more artistic storytellers rather than a jam bluegrass band. They tell a really powerful story.”

Coming in from across the Appalachia region of the U.S., the band is comprised of Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy and Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, joined by Darrell Webb, Zeb Snyder and Todd Phillips.

The group joined forces in 2018, releasing a self-titled debut album. Just a few years later, they have recorded two more albums together; their latest, Jubilation, came out earlier this year.

Known for musical storytelling and deep ties to the region the members call home, Abernathy noted that the band’s music and mission is a cultural experience.

“At the core of our mission is the history and the enduring spirit,” he said. “When we record or perform a live show, it’s not just a collection of songs, there’s a theme and a point to what we do, to every place we go musically.”

If you go What: BOOgrass Benefit Concert featuring Appalachian Road Show When: 7-10 p.m., Oct. 28. Where: Bella Vista Estate, 31095 E. U.S. Highway 40 Tickets: $100 per ticket or $500 for VIP; purchase online at BellaVistaSteamboat.com/OurEvents Costumes are encouraged.

Aiming to be informative, the band weaves stories into its music to shine a light on the different aspects of Appalachia from early American music to the people who formed it and how it was then passed down to the members of Appalachian Road Show.

The concert will mark the band’s first time playing in Steamboat together in an intimate evening with only 200 tickets sold. In the past, Schissler pointed out, Bella Vista has been a very private place, typically hosting invite-only events such as weddings and corporate functions. But Schissler is aiming to change that.

Get a weekly rundown of upcoming concerts, events and fun activities happening in Routt County sent to your inbox. Sign up here: steamboatpilot.com/newsletter

“It’s my passion to invite the community up to share the space,” she said. “A lot of people in the community haven’t been up here, but our goal is to bring people together for a common purpose of an inspired experience to connect with each other. There’s no better place than Bella Vista, with a birds-eye view of the whole valley, to do that.”

The Fais Do-Do food truck will be on site, serving up Cajun fare, while Steamboat Winery pours wine and Routt Distillery mixes drinks. Tickets are $100 a piece and VIP tickets, which includes two tickets with lodging at Bella Vista Estate for the night, are $500. A shuttle is available to pick up and drop off guests at two locations, one downtown and one on the mountain beginning at 6 p.m.

Purchase tickets online at BellaVistaSteamboat.com/OurEvents .

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.