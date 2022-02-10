Behind this year’s Winter Carnival button design

Drumroll, please…

The winner of this year’s Winter Carnival button design contest is 12-year-old Antigone Loomis, a seventh grader at Steamboat Springs Middle School.

“They gave us the overall topic, which was ‘Where Legends are Made,’” said Loomis, adding it was the second time entering the contest. “So, when I heard the parameters, my mind went to doing something with the different disciplines the club supports.”

The winning design, which grace all the fundraiser buttons sold to support the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club at this year’s Winter Carnival, is a gold medal with a snowflake in its center against a light blue backdrop with exploding fireworks.

Scattered around the medal are the many different disciplines SSWSC supports, including Alpine racing, snowboarding, Nordic skiing, jumping and freeskiing. Loomis, who moved to Steamboat five years ago with family, is familiar with the club’s offerings, training and racing in its U-14 Nordic group.

“Each year, we host an online submission asking kids age 18 and under who live in the Yampa Valley to submit artwork that portrays that year’s theme, which this time is ‘Where Legends Are Made,’” said SSWSC marketing director Rory Clow. “We asked kids to submit artwork that reflected the Olympic heritage of Steamboat and the rich history of Winter Carnival.”

In all, 25 kids submitted entries into this year’s contest, all digitally placed into “button” rings like the final button, with the names of the artists removed so favoritism couldn’t come into play. Then they were posted in an online voting poll for all SSWSC staff to vote for their favorite.

From there, the top six were given to a final team of SSWSC leadership, where each button design was examined and discussed to determine which art best depicted the theme. As for winning this go-around, Loomis, who loves art and “does a lot of drawing in different art mediums,” is thrilled by the accolades. “I was super excited when I found out I won,” Loomis said. “It really brightened my day. And all my friends are super excited for me also. I can’t wait to see it on the button.”