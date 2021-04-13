Beheaded bird on the doorstep: The Record for Monday, April 12

Monday, April 12, 2021

8:04 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from a driver in the 61 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek who said another driver was making illegal and unsafe passes. Deputies found the driver later that day and issued him a citation.

10:01 a.m. Deputies received a call from a man in the 29000 block of Routt County Road 14B in Steamboat Springs who said a beheaded bird was placed on his doorstep. The man believes it was placed there as part of a prank, but deputies are investigating.

10:23 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a woman who believed her vehicle was stolen from an alleyway on Lincoln Avenue. Officers flagged the vehicle as stolen and are investigating.

2:16 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident who said her vehicle was parked in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive and received damage to the door. Officers took a report and are investigating.

3:48 p.m. A resident has made repeated calls to police about his former girlfriend harassing him with text messages and phone calls. Officers took a report as part of an ongoing investigation.

11:29 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 2300 block of Abbey Court who said two trucks had been left on in the parking lot for hours. Officers were able to contact the truck owners, and they each turned off the vehicles.

Total incidents: 50

• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.