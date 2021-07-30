Behavior of Morgan Creek Fire, over 7K acres, now moderate due to area moisture
CLARK — Behavior of the Morgan Creek Fire in North Routt County was expected to be moderate Friday after the area experienced relative humidity and scattered precipitation over the fire.
With additional rainfall forecast for the fire area Friday, crews took the opportunity to hold and improve containment lines, as well as clean up snags and hazard trees near the lines following previous days’ firing operations.
The fire is now at 7,049 acres and is 8% contained.
Activity on the fire was mostly seen in the Seedhouse Corridor as the fire backs down to the adjacent Elk River, as well as up and down slopes in the higher elevations south of Seedhouse Road on the fire’s north side.
The fire is expected to hold out in that area and not progress from there, according to Owen Johnson, operations section chief trainee with the fire’s Type 3 incident management team.
Location: 15 miles north of Steamboat Springs in North Routt County near the Seedhouse and Mount Zirkel Wilderness Area
Size: 7,049 acres
Fuel: Heavy dead and down timber
Cause: Lightning
Date of ignition: 1 p.m. July 9
Firefighting personnel: 253
Containment: 8%
Source: Inciweb
