Behavior of Morgan Creek Fire, over 7K acres, now moderate due to area moisture

The Morgan Creek Fire perimeter as of Friday. (Courtesy)



CLARK — Behavior of the Morgan Creek Fire in North Routt County was expected to be moderate Friday after the area experienced relative humidity and scattered precipitation over the fire.

With additional rainfall forecast for the fire area Friday, crews took the opportunity to hold and improve containment lines, as well as clean up snags and hazard trees near the lines following previous days’ firing operations.

The fire is now at 7,049 acres and is 8% contained.

Activity on the fire was mostly seen in the Seedhouse Corridor as the fire backs down to the adjacent Elk River, as well as up and down slopes in the higher elevations south of Seedhouse Road on the fire’s north side.

The fire is expected to hold out in that area and not progress from there, according to Owen Johnson, operations section chief trainee with the fire’s Type 3 incident management team.