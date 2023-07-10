Beck Honebein named local recipient of Royal Neighbors of America scholarship

Beck Honebein of Steamboat Springs was awarded a scholarship from the Royal Neighbors of America.

The fraternal benefit society located in Rock Island, Ill., has awarded $175,000 in scholarships to 36 students nationally. As part of its ongoing dedication to its members, scholarships are awarded annually to assist with the costs of continuing education for members looking to pursue post-secondary education at an accredited post-secondary institution.

Honebein will use the scholarship to assist in the costs of pursuing his bachelor’s degree at Syracuse University.