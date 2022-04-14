Beat goes on for Steamboat Academy of Music & Dance at new location

Holly Fielding, owner and operator of the Steamboat Academy of Music & Dance, has moved her business from 2645 Jacob Circle to a new location at 350 S Lincoln Ave

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Academy of Music & Dance is still playing the same tune when it comes to teaching music and dance, but has opted to take it’s show to a new venue at 350 South Lincoln Ave.

“We don’t share it with any other businesses, and we have our own nice, huge parking lot, which we also don’t share with anything else,” Holly Fielding, who owns and operates the academy, said of the new location. “We are now basically self-contained and it was basically a turnkey spot, so we couldn’t turn it down.”

Holly opened the music and dance school in August of 2018 at 2645 Jacob Circle in Steamboat Springs, and at the time, shared the space with several other businesses. She said the new location will offer 2,500 square feet and will include several classrooms including a recital room, a drum room, a strings room and piano rooms. There is also a spacious dance studio.

“We have six different teaching rooms and then we also have a dance studio for teaching dance on the ground floor,” Fielding said. “We might have had the same amount of square footage in the other building, but the utilization was not that friendly.”

She said the space is spread out on a ground floor that allows better access for students and parents. There is also some office space upstairs that she may rent out to compatible businesses or use for a nonprofit project that she is currently working toward.

“We’re hoping to get a massage therapist up there, which would be really awesome to send our dancers and our musicians who could go there for treatments,” Fielding said.

She said the academy will continue to offer lessons for all the stringed instruments — violin, viola, cello, stand-up bass, guitar, electric bass and ukulele. Those seeking lessons for clarinet, drums, piano and voice can also find those classes at the new location. The school also offers ballet, tap, jazz, modern, hip-hop, acro and lyrical dance classes thanks to a staff of eight music teachers and two dance teachers.

She added that the academy also has a director of dance in Sydney Taggart who lives in Alabama, but oversees the dance curriculum and hires the teachers at the academy. Fielding said she has talked with Taggart about coming to Steamboat Springs this summer to run some special classes — something that was not possible the last couple of years because of COVID-19.

Steamboat Academy of Music & Dance grand opening 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, April 15 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17

The school moved back in January, but is planning a grand opening celebration this weekend from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16, and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17. Fielding said there will be a ribbon cutting at noon on Friday, as well as free hot dogs and hamburgers, free dance classes and a musical instrument “petting zoo” where potential students can come out and see and touch different musical instruments.

There will also be drawings for a year worth of free music or dance lessons each day and a battle of the bands at 4 p.m. Saturday. Fielding said the Steamboat Academy of Music & Dance currently has 175 students and she is optimistic that number will grow to more than 200 students at the new location.

“A big reason for the move was because of its location — It has excellent location on the main drag,” Fielding said. “We are much more visible to the public, so our audience is widened by moving to the new location. I couldn’t resist that.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.