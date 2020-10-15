Bears scale wall attempting to get into home: The Record for Wednesday, Oct. 14

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020

9:30 a.m. Animal control called Steamboat Springs Police Department officers to Memorial Park because of several dog owners with their pets off leash.

10:24 a.m. A person called officers about a bracelet they had lost in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way a month ago. Officers made a lost property report.

12:59 p.m. Officers responded to a call of a hit-and-run crash on the corner of Pine Grove Road and South Lincoln Avenue. The driver who left the scene did not appear to notice there was a crash. Police got in touch with them and took a report.

3:14 p.m. Officers responded to a call of a cow and calf moose in the 1600 block of Shadow Run. The cow had reportedly charged at a dog. When officers arrived, the moose ran off.

3:59 p.m. A homeowner contacted officers about two younger bears attempting to enter a window of a home in the 3000 block of Laurel Lane. The caller then informed Steamboat officers that the bears were unsuccessful at gaining entry through the window and had started to scale the side of the house. Officers climbed onto the roof and scared the bears off.

10:48 p.m. Officers responded to a call at the a gas station about an unruly customer. The officers spoke to the patron and they left.

Total incidents: 39

Steamboat officers had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters had five calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters had two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.