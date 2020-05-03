Bears roaming: Record for Saturday, May 2

Saturday, May 2, 2020

2:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a bear report in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage. Officers shooed away three bear cubs.

3:02 a.m. A report of shots fired was called in from the 1400 block of Morgan Court. The reporting party had heard non-lethal rounds being fired to scare away bears.

8:34 a.m. Neighbors reported a residence in the 1300 block of Skyview Lane for not using bear-resistant trash cans.

12:20 p.m. Officers received a report of an off-leash dog pooping in people’s yards in the 2200 block of Bear Drive.

1:31 p.m. A noise complaint was called into officers for loud music at River Queen Lane and Natches Road.

5:01 p.m. Landlords of a property in the 1300 block of Indian Trails reported damages left by renters.

9:02 p.m. A possible public health violation was called into police on a hotel in the 3600 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The caller believed the hotel was taking reservations. Officers found no evidence on the public health order being violated.

Total incidents: 33

Steamboat officers had 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

