Bears in the stairwell: The Record for Wednesday, April 28

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

12:28 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about someone hearing strange noises in an outdoor stairwell in the 500 block of Anglers Drive. Officers arrived to find two bears in the stairwell. Officers were able to scare away the bears.

11:13 a.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 900 block of Pine Grove Circle who said he had furniture stolen from outside his home. Officers took a report.

12:52 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 1000 block of Steamboat Boulevard who said a neighbor’s dog bit their dog. Animal control officers evaluated the bitten dog and found no serious injuries but issued the other owner a citation.

4:29 p.m. Officers received a call about a vehicle driving recklessly around Strawberry Park Elementary School. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

8:55 p.m. Officers received a call from an employee in the 1900 block of Pine Grove Road who said a man outside her business was making her feel uncomfortable. Officers walked the woman to her car.

Total incidents: 42

• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.