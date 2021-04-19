Bears in the backyard: The Record for Sunday, April 18

Sunday, April 18, 2021

10:28 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about two bears in the backyard of a home near the 2400 block of Ski Trail Lane. The bears were not easily spooked away, so officers shot one of their less lethal devices, which shoots a beanbag projectile, at the bear to get them to leave the area. After initially running up a tree, the bears both left.

10:49 a.m. Officers received a call about some people throwing trash into a dumpster near the 800 block of Conifer Circle. When officers made contact, the people using the dumpster said they had permission from the owner, which officers verified they did.

12:29 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident near the 1400 block of Walton Creek Road who said they had not seen their neighbor in a while and were worried about them. Officers checked on the person, and everything was all right.

4:03 p.m. Officers found a vehicle that had been previously reported stolen near River Queen Park near the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. The vehicle was found unattended but was missing the front bumper. Officers are investigating the incident.

5:31 p.m. Officers received a call about a dog that was out and running around. Police picked up the dog and held it for the owner to come and get, which they did.

6:01 p.m. Officers received a call from a concerned person that a man was being very rude and inappropriate to staff at a restaurant on Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat. The initial caller contacted police again because they had heard the man was now at a different restaurant, carrying out similar behavior. The man was no longer at either restaurant when officers showed up.

Total incidents: 31

• Steamboat officers responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.