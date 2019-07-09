Traumatic injury: The Record for Monday, July 8, 2019
Monday, July 8, 2019
12:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop near J.D. Hays Way and South Lincoln Avenue. A person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. They also received a traffic citation for failing to signal.
1:02 a.m. Routt County Sheriffs Office deputies and Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to an unknown injury vehicle crash near mile marker 4 on Routt County Road 14 near Oak Creek.
6:21 a.m. Officers received a report of a bear in the 2400 block of Après Ski Way. A person reported a bear cub was stuck in a dumpster enclosure. A sow bear and her two cubs have been roaming the area, and all were accounted for. Officers saw the three bears walking up the street nearby.
9:03 a.m. Deputies received a report of an animal bite in the 27500 block of Silver Spur Street near Steamboat.
9:49 a.m. An inmate was charged on suspicion of possession of contraband at the Routt County Jail.
1:18 p.m. Officers were called to a report of shoplifting at a store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. A person took fittings for a spray gun.
2:55 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers and Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters were called to rescue a person who believed they had sprained or broken their ankle near Long Lake.
3:08 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.
3:19 p.m. Officers were called to a reported assault at a business in the 2500 block of South Copper Frontage. An incident of road rage turned into a verbal altercation. Officers mediated.
4:21 p.m. Officers received a report of an animal bite in the 800 block of Broad Street. Two pet dogs got into a fight.
5:51 p.m. Officers were called to a reported theft from a pharmacy in a store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. A person was able to get a prescription that belonged to someone else.
8:04 p.m. Officers received a report of a bear in the 10 block of Balsam Court. A bear cub was trying to get into a dumpster. It was gone when officers arrived.
8:28 p.m. A person was arrested on suspicion of harassment, driving under a restrained license, child abuse and third-degree assault, all misdemeanors, after an alleged assault in downtown Steamboat. A Steamboat Fire Rescue ambulance was called to the scene to assist someone who sustained a traumatic injury.
10:09 p.m. A bear was attempting to get into the trash in the 2900 block of West Acres. It left.
11:33 p.m. Officers saw two bears walking behind a restaurant in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. Officers used a non-lethal round to scare the bears away.
Total incidents: 53
- Steamboat officers had 39 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.
- Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.
- Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
