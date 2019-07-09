Traumatic injury: The Record for Monday, July 8, 2019

Monday, July 8, 2019

12:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop near J.D. Hays Way and South Lincoln Avenue. A person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. They also received a traffic citation for failing to signal.

1:02 a.m. Routt County Sheriffs Office deputies and Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to an unknown injury vehicle crash near mile marker 4 on Routt County Road 14 near Oak Creek.

6:21 a.m. Officers received a report of a bear in the 2400 block of Après Ski Way. A person reported a bear cub was stuck in a dumpster enclosure. A sow bear and her two cubs have been roaming the area, and all were accounted for. Officers saw the three bears walking up the street nearby.

9:03 a.m. Deputies received a report of an animal bite in the 27500 block of Silver Spur Street near Steamboat.

9:49 a.m. An inmate was charged on suspicion of possession of contraband at the Routt County Jail.

1:18 p.m. Officers were called to a report of shoplifting at a store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. A person took fittings for a spray gun.

2:55 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers and Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters were called to rescue a person who believed they had sprained or broken their ankle near Long Lake.

3:08 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.

3:19 p.m. Officers were called to a reported assault at a business in the 2500 block of South Copper Frontage. An incident of road rage turned into a verbal altercation. Officers mediated.

4:21 p.m. Officers received a report of an animal bite in the 800 block of Broad Street. Two pet dogs got into a fight.

5:51 p.m. Officers were called to a reported theft from a pharmacy in a store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. A person was able to get a prescription that belonged to someone else.

8:04 p.m. Officers received a report of a bear in the 10 block of Balsam Court. A bear cub was trying to get into a dumpster. It was gone when officers arrived.

8:28 p.m. A person was arrested on suspicion of harassment, driving under a restrained license, child abuse and third-degree assault, all misdemeanors, after an alleged assault in downtown Steamboat. A Steamboat Fire Rescue ambulance was called to the scene to assist someone who sustained a traumatic injury.

10:09 p.m. A bear was attempting to get into the trash in the 2900 block of West Acres. It left.

11:33 p.m. Officers saw two bears walking behind a restaurant in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. Officers used a non-lethal round to scare the bears away.

Total incidents: 53

Steamboat officers had 39 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.