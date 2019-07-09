 Traumatic injury: The Record for Monday, July 8, 2019 | SteamboatToday.com

Traumatic injury: The Record for Monday, July 8, 2019

News | July 9, 2019

Monday, July 8, 2019

12:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop near J.D. Hays Way and South Lincoln Avenue. A person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. They also received a traffic citation for failing to signal.

1:02 a.m. Routt County Sheriffs Office deputies and Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to an unknown injury vehicle crash near mile marker 4 on Routt County Road 14 near Oak Creek.

6:21 a.m. Officers received a report of a bear in the 2400 block of Après Ski Way. A person reported a bear cub was stuck in a dumpster enclosure. A sow bear and her two cubs have been roaming the area, and all were accounted for. Officers saw the three bears walking up the street nearby.

9:03 a.m. Deputies received a report of an animal bite in the 27500 block of Silver Spur Street near Steamboat.

9:49 a.m. An inmate was charged on suspicion of possession of contraband at the Routt County Jail.

1:18 p.m. Officers were called to a report of shoplifting at a store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. A person took fittings for a spray gun.

2:55 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers and Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters were called to rescue a person who believed they had sprained or broken their ankle near Long Lake.

3:08 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.

3:19 p.m. Officers were called to a reported assault at a business in the 2500 block of South Copper Frontage. An incident of road rage turned into a verbal altercation. Officers mediated.

4:21 p.m. Officers received a report of an animal bite in the 800 block of Broad Street. Two pet dogs got into a fight.

5:51 p.m. Officers were called to a reported theft from a pharmacy in a store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. A person was able to get a prescription that belonged to someone else.

8:04 p.m. Officers received a report of a bear in the 10 block of Balsam Court. A bear cub was trying to get into a dumpster. It was gone when officers arrived.

8:28 p.m. A person was arrested on suspicion of harassment, driving under a restrained license, child abuse and third-degree assault, all misdemeanors, after an alleged assault in downtown Steamboat. A Steamboat Fire Rescue ambulance was called to the scene to assist someone who sustained a traumatic injury.

10:09 p.m. A bear was attempting to get into the trash in the 2900 block of West Acres. It left.

11:33 p.m. Officers saw two bears walking behind a restaurant in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. Officers used a non-lethal round to scare the bears away.

Total incidents: 53

  • Steamboat officers had 39 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
  • Sheriff’s deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
  • Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.
  • Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
  • Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.
  • Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Crime & Courts
See more