Bear’s Automotive expands, adds staff to west Steamboat business

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS —The owners of Bear's Automotive Repair on the west side of Steamboat Springs have expanded their operations with hopes of cutting down on the wait time many Steamboat Springs residents face when something goes wrong with their car.

"One of the biggest complaints we have heard about shops in town is that you can't get in for three weeks," co-owner Peydon Cotton said. "When we started getting to the point where we had two weeks booked up, we decided that it was time to hire. We are pulling in so many new customers consistently, and we didn't want our loyal customers to feel like they were being neglected."

The shop, located at 2101 Snow Bowl Plaza in Steamboat Springs, has been in operation since November of 2017. For most of that time, the owners, Chris and Paden Cotton, have been the shop's only employees. With the recent expansion and operations grew from two days to four, the new business is adding staff.

New employees include two ASE certified mechanics. The business also added a bookkeeper and an employee in charge of customer service and service writing.

The Cottons said the support they have received from the community is the reason for the expansion.

"The relationships that we have built with people have been pretty awesome," Peyden Cotton said. "We have been getting so much good feedback … It's really awesome to see how far we have gotten based on serving locals. It's the people that run this town that have kept us running."

With the expansion, the leadership at Bear's Automotive is hoping to help customers get their vehicles into and out of the shop quicker and offer competitive pricing. Bear’s Automotive Repair can fix American and Japanese cars — and most imports with just a few exceptions.

"We provide pretty much everything except for body work and alignments," Cotton said. "We don't have the ability to do alignments."

