Bears at Howelsen: The Record for Saturday, Aug. 7

Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021

1:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint near the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

2:44 a.m. Steamboat officers responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle near the 50 block of 12th Street near Little Toots Park.

6:49 a.m. Officers responded to the public restrooms near Seventh Street in downtown Steamboat on the report of trespassing.

12:39 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat officers were called to deal with a bear at the rodeo grounds near Howelsen Hill. Howelsen Hill was the location of several bear calls and animal complaints Saturday.

8:44 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a hit and run vehicle collision on the corner of Sixth and Apsen streets.

11:06 p.m. Officers responded to the report of a noise complaint near the 2200 block of Golf View Way.

Total incidents: 61

•Steamboat officers responded to 38 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

•Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

•Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

•Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.