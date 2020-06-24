Bear stuck in loading dock: The Record for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

12:44 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious vehicle at the Fish Creek Falls trailhead.

11:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear that got stuck in a loading dock outside a hotel in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court. The animal eventually managed to escape.

12:47 p.m. Police received a report of two people who allegedly shoplifted $117 worth of goods from a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The people drove away before officers arrived. Police are investigating.

1:23 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

5:41 p.m. Police were called about a drunken man at a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

8:24 p.m. Police received a report of shots fired from Pine Street and Crawford Avenue. Officers determined the noise was fireworks, not gunfire.

10:31 p.m. Police were called about a drunken man seen running and screaming profanities through a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. He was gone by the time officers arrived.

10:42 p.m. Police were called about fireworks exploding in the 1200 block of Sparta Plaza.

11:33 p.m. Police were called about a noisy house party in the 10th block of Park Avenue.

11:49 p.m. Police were called about fireworks exploding at Village Drive and Walton Creek Road.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.