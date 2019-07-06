Bear steals food, fishing equipment from car: The Record for Friday, June 5, 2019

Friday, June 5, 2019

12:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers found a drunken man at a park in the 700 block of Lithia Springs Road. They gave him a courtesy ride to his hotel.

9:32 a.m. Officers were called about a bike stolen from the back of a pickup truck in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. It was found later in the day behind a dumpster in the 1100 block of Oak Street.

11:12 a.m. Another caller reported a stolen bike, this time from the 600 block of Yampa Street.

2:09 p.m. A bear broke into a vehicle in the 1600 block of Shadow Run Frontage. The owner said the animal left paw prints all over the car and broke the windshield to get inside. Fishing equipment and food were missing.

4:18 p.m. Officers received a third report of a stolen bike. The caller said it was taken sometime the night before from the 100 block of Park Avenue.

6:53 p.m. A woman was bitten on the face by a stray dog in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way.

8:10 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about an unconscious person at a liquor store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

9:25 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of shots fired from Winchester Trail and Silver Spur Street. The noise turned out to be fireworks.

10:13 p.m. Officers were called about a bear walking near some dumpsters, then heading toward a day care center in the 1500 block of Mid Valley Drive.

10:56 p.m. Deputies were called about a prowler in the 8800 block of Bearpaw Trail in Yampa. A man thought he saw someone walking around his cabin, but deputies found no sign of criminal activity.

11:23 p.m. Officers were called about a group of unruly patrons at a bar in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. They left by the time police arrived.

Total incidents: 89

Steamboat officers had 66 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

