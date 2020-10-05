Bear rips up wall: The Record for Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020

Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020

12:32 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of three males looking in people’s windows on Village Drive and Apres Ski Way. The men were gone when officers arrived.

1:02 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Craig men pulled over on the side of U.S. Highway 40 shooting bullets into the air. The men were booked into jail on counts of prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

1:51 a.m. Officers responded to a call of a bear that ripped the wall off a storage unit on the 1000 block of Blue Sage Drive. The bear was gone when officers arrived.

3:38 a.m. Officers responded to a report of loud music and shouting. The respondents turned the music down after officers arrived.

5:59 p.m. Police received a report of a stolen Biden/Harris sign from a house lawn on the 100 block of Missouri Ave.

6:24 p.m. Officers received a report of people selling items out of a vehicle without a proper license. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

Total incidents: 44

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.