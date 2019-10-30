Bear refuses to leave woman’s porch: The Record for Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019

3:43 a.m. A Steamboat Springs Police Department officer saw a bear in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza and scared the animal away.

9:04 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident at the Routt County Detention Center.

1 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist a drunken woman at a clothing store in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

1:03 p.m. Police responded to a report of vandalism in the bathroom of a school in the 300 block of Seventh Street.

1:36 p.m. Employees of a condominium complex in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square called police to report that several people, none of them residents, were hanging out inside the lobby bathroom.

2:28 p.m. A vehicle rolled over near the Fish Creek Falls Trailhead. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded, but the driver refused medical care.

5:32 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to two vehicles that collided and stuck together at Pine Grove Road and South Lincoln Avenue.

6:11 p.m. An SUV slid and crashed into an electrical box at Walton Creek Road and South Lincoln Avenue. Officers closed down one lane of traffic until a tow truck took away the vehicle.

10:30 p.m. Officers saw a black bear get into a trash enclosure in the 600 block of Yampa Street.

11:30 p.m. A woman called police to help get a black bear off her porch. The bear had been at her house the previous evenings and did not respond to her attempts to shoo it away. The animal was gone by the time officers arrived.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 38 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

Yampa Valley Regional Airport firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.