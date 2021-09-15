Bear put down in Steamboat after trapping people in their home

A large black bear that entered a home near downtown Steamboat Springs on Sept. 7 and trapped the residents inside for 45 minutes has been euthanized by Colorado Parks and Wildlife after displaying aggressive behavior toward responding wildlife officers.

The bear got into the home through an open garage doors and became trapped inside as did the family. The bear could not be hazed from the house after 45 minutes, and the animal was put down for reasons of health and human safety, according to CPW.

“The bear had a broken lower jaw that was split in the middle,” CPW District Wildlife Manager Adam Gerstenberger said in a news release. “It had healed up wrong, and one of its canines was hanging out from its upper lip. The other lower canine was shattered, so its teeth weren’t meeting up. The injury is likely the reason why the bear had turned to human food sources.”

The residents said the bear had gotten into food in the garage previously.

Black bears in Colorado are entering hyperphagia and will spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for winter. As bears start to prepare for hibernation and hunt for food, Coloradans may see more bear activity in urban areas. Coloradans should be careful to secure attractants and food sources around their house that can attract bears.