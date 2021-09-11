Bear passing through downtown: The Record for Friday, Sept. 10

Friday, Sept. 10

12:32 a.m.: Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called on the report of a bear that was seen wandering in the 30 block of Ninth Street.

7:22 a.m.: Deputies with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office were requested to respond to a report of an animal bite in the area of mile marker 1 along Routt County Road 27 in Oak Creek.

8:57 a.m.: Officers responded to the area of Eagleridge Drive and Walton Creek Road after a suspicious person was spotted in the vicinity.

9:08 a.m.: Natural Grocers, in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat, contacted officers to report a theft from the store.

9:30 a.m.: Officers were contacted to respond to a report of a bear passing by Space Station, a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Ave.

11:56 a.m.: A suspicious person was reported to officers at the bus stop in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

5:28 p.m.: Deputies were called on the report of harassment in the 31000 block of Fallen Falcon Trail in Oak Creek.

7:40 p.m. A smoke investigation prompted deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue to respond to the area of Rabbit Run and Fawn Way in Steamboat.

9:24 p.m.: There was a drunk pedestrian that officers responded to at Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, a business in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 75

• Steamboat officers responded to 47 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire District responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Department responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.