Bear outside restaurant: The Record for Friday, June 19, 2020
Friday, June 19, 2020
12:53 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about people trespassing at the Strawberry Park Hot Springs.
10:44 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a crash with unknown injuries in the 200 block of Anglers Drive.
1:53 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
Support Local Journalism
4:44 p.m. Police were called about a dog that bit someone at a golf course in the 1200 block of Steamboat Boulevard.
6:15 p.m. Police were called about a bear outside a restaurant in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
6:17 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance in the 500 block of Pamela Lane.
7:54 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious person outside a coffee shop in the 200 block of Anglers Drive.
10:48 p.m. Police were called about people setting off fireworks at Missouri Avenue and Larimer Street.
Total incidents: 58
- Steamboat officers had 34 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User