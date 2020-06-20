Bear outside restaurant: The Record for Friday, June 19, 2020

Friday, June 19, 2020

12:53 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about people trespassing at the Strawberry Park Hot Springs.

10:44 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a crash with unknown injuries in the 200 block of Anglers Drive.

1:53 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

Support Local Journalism Donate



4:44 p.m. Police were called about a dog that bit someone at a golf course in the 1200 block of Steamboat Boulevard.

6:15 p.m. Police were called about a bear outside a restaurant in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

6:17 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance in the 500 block of Pamela Lane.

7:54 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious person outside a coffee shop in the 200 block of Anglers Drive.

10:48 p.m. Police were called about people setting off fireworks at Missouri Avenue and Larimer Street.

Total incidents: 58