Bear near Grove Plaza: The Record for Sunday, Aug. 29

Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021

12:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear getting into trash near the 3400 block of Apres Ski Way.

8:51 a.m. Officers were called to the parking lot near the Spring Creek Trailhead to respond to an animal complaint.

3:14 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident near the 40000 block of Steamboat Drive near Steamboat Springs.

3:41 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a reported vehicle collision in a parking lot the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. There were no injuries reported.

6:34 p.m. Officers were called about a bear at multiple locations near the 1500 block of Pine Grove Plaza. There was another bear call just blocks away about a half hour before as well.

9:24 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies received a call about a disturbance reported near the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

10:48 p.m. Steamboat officers were called about a suspicious looking vehicle near the 3000 block of Clearwater Trail in Steamboat.

Total incidents: 48

• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.